Brokerages Anticipate Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Will Post Earnings of $4.96 Per Share

Analysts expect Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $4.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whirlpool’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.69 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.85. Whirlpool reported earnings of $7.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool will report full-year earnings of $27.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.07 to $28.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $28.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.75 to $31.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Whirlpool.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WHR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.86.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 1,020.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

WHR stock traded down $6.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $170.94. 54,254 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,545. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.97. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $164.52 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

