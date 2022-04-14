Brokerages Anticipate Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.18 and the lowest is $0.90. Ecopetrol reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 147.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full-year earnings of $3.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $4.41. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $3.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecopetrol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of EC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.64. The company had a trading volume of 56,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21. The company has a market capitalization of $40.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.64. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a $1.379 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is 6.12%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 43,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecopetrol by 8.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels. It engages in the exploration, production, and sale of oil and gas; offshore exploration; energy supply services; specialized management services; and distribution of natural gas and LPG activities.

