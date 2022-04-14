Brokerages Anticipate Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $493.58 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) to announce $493.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $488.65 million and the highest is $496.05 million. Allegiant Travel reported sales of $279.12 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 76.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year sales of $2.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allegiant Travel.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 8.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALGT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiant Travel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.90.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock traded up $8.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $158.79. 10,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,494. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.56. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $132.03 and a 1-year high of $254.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total value of $305,940.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Sheldon sold 11,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total value of $1,882,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,094 shares of company stock valued at $4,094,497. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,347,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $439,003,000 after purchasing an additional 51,677 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,237,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 843,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $162,631,000 after acquiring an additional 26,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,690,000 after acquiring an additional 81,131 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiant Travel (Get Rating)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegiant Travel (ALGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.