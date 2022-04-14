Brokerages Anticipate Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Will Post Earnings of $3.53 Per Share

Analysts expect Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) to report $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.61. Advance Auto Parts posted earnings of $3.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will report full-year earnings of $13.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $14.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $15.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.79 to $16.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Advance Auto Parts.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $276.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAP. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $220.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,998. Advance Auto Parts has a 52 week low of $187.10 and a 52 week high of $244.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 62.96%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

