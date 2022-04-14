Brighton Jones LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,789 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC now owns 189,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

IUSG stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.45. 356,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,730. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $91.65 and a 1-year high of $117.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.