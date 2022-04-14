Brighton Jones LLC Sells 195 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMO. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 37.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 5.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 3.7% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 491.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the third quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 6,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.52% of the company’s stock.

BMO stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.34. The company had a trading volume of 671,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,220. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average of $111.80. Bank of Montreal has a one year low of $88.98 and a one year high of $122.77. The stock has a market cap of $76.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $1.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is a boost from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.44%.

BMO has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$161.00 to C$163.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

