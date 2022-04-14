Brighton Jones LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Brighton Jones LLC decreased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.43. The company had a trading volume of 355,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,519. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $138.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.99 and its 200 day moving average is $124.95.

