Brighton Jones LLC Reduces Holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Brighton Jones LLC trimmed its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,059 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 674.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Get ProShares Online Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ONLN traded up $1.04 on Thursday, reaching $44.50. 48,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,573. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $86.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.13.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Online Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.