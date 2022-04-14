Brighton Jones LLC Raises Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 990 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 534,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,589,000 after buying an additional 45,408 shares during the period. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Sensible Financial Planning & Management LLC. now owns 223,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,974,000 after buying an additional 13,955 shares during the period. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,544,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 54.5% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 52,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 18,559 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 4,547,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,091,370. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 12-month low of $59.09 and a 12-month high of $64.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.97.

