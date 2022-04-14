Brighton Jones LLC Purchases New Position in CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS)

Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of CPI Card Group in the third quarter worth about $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPI Card Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,551,000. 7.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of CPI Card Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

OTCMKTS PMTS traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.90. 11,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,069. The firm has a market cap of $156.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.34. CPI Card Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.38.

CPI Card Group (OTCMKTS:PMTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CPI Card Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.19%. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter.

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

