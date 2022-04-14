Brighton Jones LLC Purchases 267 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,650,864 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,832,213,000 after buying an additional 871,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,726,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,106,551,000 after purchasing an additional 534,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mastercard by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,657,098,000 after buying an additional 1,484,878 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Mastercard by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,829,916 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,026,945,000 after buying an additional 819,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,007,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $9.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $355.14. 3,048,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,574,487. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $347.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $354.61 and its 200-day moving average is $352.93.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.37%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $428.53.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.50, for a total transaction of $58,535,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $569,765.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,051 shares of company stock worth $181,949,746 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

