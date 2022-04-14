Brighton Jones LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 29,052.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 118,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,200,000 after buying an additional 117,952 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 12,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 12,387 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 990 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total transaction of $842,087.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DGX stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.05. The stock had a trading volume of 895,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,842. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $125.77 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.36.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

