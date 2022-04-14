Brighton Jones LLC Lowers Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Brighton Jones LLC cut its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in V.F. in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in V.F. by 435.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VFC traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,976,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,027,932. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $66.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In related news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.50 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.95.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

