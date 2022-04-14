Brighton Jones LLC Invests $263,000 in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 455,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 88,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CARR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 3,682 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total value of $168,377.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,202,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,802,501. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average is $50.18. The stock has a market cap of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Carrier Global Co. has a 12-month low of $41.52 and a 12-month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

