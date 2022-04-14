Brighton Jones LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 219,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,130,000 after purchasing an additional 11,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 2,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.88. 3,623,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,223,095. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.58 and a 12-month high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.