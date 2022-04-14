Brighton Jones LLC Grows Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 649.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,519 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $671,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 87,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 33,057 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $836,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 366,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,396. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $30.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

