Brighton Jones LLC Grows Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 471,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.84. 1,592,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,196,910. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $69.83 and a 12 month high of $92.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.29 and a 200-day moving average of $81.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

