Brighton Jones LLC Decreases Stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Brighton Jones LLC reduced its position in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,586 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in nLIGHT were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in nLIGHT by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,033,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 285,458 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 150.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 311,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,773,000 after buying an additional 186,797 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 48.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 546,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,399,000 after buying an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 978.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 176,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after buying an additional 160,508 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 17.1% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,308,000 after buying an additional 157,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LASR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.41. 274,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,659. The stock has a market capitalization of $683.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $22.28. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $36.95.

nLIGHT ( NASDAQ:LASR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.16. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 8.89% and a negative net margin of 10.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LASR shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on nLIGHT from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded nLIGHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on nLIGHT from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut nLIGHT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

