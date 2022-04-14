Brighton Jones LLC Buys New Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 555,300 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth about $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,417,000 after buying an additional 315,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,190,000 after buying an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NVO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 530.00 to 585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Liberum Capital lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,451,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,263,038. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $70.24 and a one year high of $122.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03. The stock has a market cap of $276.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.741 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.85%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

