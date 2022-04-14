Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $792,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $587,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $6,636,000. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,228,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,146. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $161.04 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $173.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.06. The stock has a market cap of $161.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.35% and a return on equity of 66.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $187.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.41.

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total transaction of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

