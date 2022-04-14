Brighton Jones LLC Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,230 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,109,245 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,989,686,000 after buying an additional 225,224 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 60,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after buying an additional 9,488 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 77,121 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,749,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.07, for a total transaction of $1,330,675.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,167,433 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $159,004,374.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,237,930 over the last quarter. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

WMT traded up $3.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $157.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,761,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,510,307. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.01 and a twelve month high of $158.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.79. The stock has a market cap of $436.11 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.20 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

