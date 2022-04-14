Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 188 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,481,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 33,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,616 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares in the last quarter. 77.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Union Pacific from $306.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.73.

UNP traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $244.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,061,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $254.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.75. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.06. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.44%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

