Brighton Jones LLC Acquires 126 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 23,049.6% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 600,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 597,675 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Eaton by 97.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 896,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,526,000 after buying an additional 442,731 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 1,647.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 441,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,977,000 after buying an additional 416,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 481.2% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 401,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,437,000 after purchasing an additional 332,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN stock traded up $0.95 on Thursday, reaching $141.77. 1,530,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,708. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $137.56 and a 52 week high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 60.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Eaton from $196.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.94.

In related news, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.58 per share, with a total value of $36,833.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

