Brian Johnson Purchases 239,402 Shares of Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson purchased 239,402 shares of Antilles Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$15,082.33 ($11,172.09).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Antilles Gold alerts:

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Johnson acquired 20,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,540.00 ($1,140.74).

On Friday, February 4th, Brian Johnson acquired 50,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,900.00 ($2,888.89).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. It primarily holds interest in the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cuba. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antilles Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antilles Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.