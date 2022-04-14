BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Shares Gap Down to $26.01

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.01, but opened at $24.23. BRC shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 58,438 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BRCC shares. Guggenheim started coverage on BRC in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James cut BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup started coverage on BRC in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BRC in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.80.

Get BRC alerts:

About BRC (NYSE:BRCC)

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.