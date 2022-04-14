Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $72 million-$73 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $69.93 million.Braze also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.840-$-0.800 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Braze from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Braze from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Braze from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.54.

BRZE traded up $4.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.52. 2,666,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,935. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.12. Braze has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $98.78.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Braze will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas A. Pepper bought 175,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $6,546,065.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Vi, purchased 77,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,912,019.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 308,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,554,072.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $328,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $396,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $532,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

