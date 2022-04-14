Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $19.43

Braskem SA ADR (OTCMKTS:BRKMY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.43 and traded as high as $19.84. Braskem shares last traded at $19.25, with a volume of 364,780 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.42.
About Braskem (OTCMKTS:BRKMY)
