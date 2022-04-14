Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF) Price Target Increased to CHF 466 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Bossard (OTCMKTS:BHAGF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 460 to CHF 466 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS BHAGF opened at $249.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $249.00. Bossard has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $249.00.
About Bossard (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bossard (BHAGF)
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Bossard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bossard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.