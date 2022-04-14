Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH):

4/13/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $83.00.

4/8/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $96.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Booz Allen is in the process of implementing Vision 2020 which is aimed at achieving sustainable long-term growth. It is witnessing significantly higher backlog growth, shift in talent to more technical expertise, a strong performance in the global commercial market and disciplined acquisition. The company is also laboring hard in innovation areas like artificial intelligence, advanced engineering, directed energy and modern digital platforms, thereby ensuring business development over the long haul. Partly due to these tailwinds, the company's share price has increased in the past year. However, Booz Allen is seeing an escalation in capital expenditure as it has increased investments in facilities, systems, infrastructure and technology. Also, high debt may weigh on its future expansion and worsen its risk profile. Seasonality is a concern.”

3/31/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $98.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Booz Allen Hamilton was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $80.00.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $88.07 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $69.68 and a 52 week high of $91.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.71.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.05. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.65% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.05%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 21,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.54, for a total value of $1,873,594.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

