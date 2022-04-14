boohoo group’s (BOO) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOO. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

Shares of LON:BOO traded up GBX 2.49 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 91.95 ($1.20). The stock had a trading volume of 3,654,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,878,788. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 19.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 136.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group has a twelve month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76).

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

