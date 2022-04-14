BOMB Market Capitalization Achieves $722,945.15 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. BOMB has a market capitalization of $722,945.15 and $261,938.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOMB coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00002026 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,002.80 or 1.00190252 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00060164 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001938 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000770 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (CRYPTO:BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,311 coins and its circulating supply is 893,523 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

