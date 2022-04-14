BOMB Hits Market Capitalization of $763,394.34 (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. During the last seven days, BOMB has traded 30% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $763,394.34 and $247,619.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,199.91 or 1.00093318 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00060049 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00024827 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001959 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000815 BTC.

About BOMB

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 894,319 coins and its circulating supply is 893,531 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling BOMB

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

