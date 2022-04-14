Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Expected to Post Earnings of $6.95 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) to report $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Boise Cascade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.00 and the lowest is $6.90. Boise Cascade posted earnings of $3.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will report full-year earnings of $15.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.50 to $15.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $10.36. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Boise Cascade.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $1.78. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boise Cascade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 4,821 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.40, for a total transaction of $373,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth $24,887,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after purchasing an additional 181,071 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,013,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,418,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $456,973,000 after purchasing an additional 164,258 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCC stock traded up $2.08 on Monday, hitting $73.43. 247,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,455. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.67. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.67%.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

