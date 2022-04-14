BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BNP PARIBAS is a European leader in global banking and financial services and is one of the four strongest banks in the world according to Standard & Poor’s. The group holds key positions in three major segments: Corporate and Investment Banking, Asset Management & Services and Retail Banking. Present throughout Europe in all of its business lines, the bank’s two domestic markets in retail banking are France and Italy. In the United States, BNP Paribas employs 15,000 people including 2,500 employees in its Corporate and Investment Banking as well as Asset Management and Services businesses which are headquartered in New York. It is also present in other financial hubs throughout the United States including Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Miami and Boston. BNP Paribas also operates a retail banking business through its subsidiary Bank of the West with over 700 branches in the Western US. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on BNP Paribas from €69.60 ($75.65) to €60.00 ($65.22) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €72.00 ($78.26) to €74.00 ($80.43) in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

BNPQY opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $38.48.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (Get Rating)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

