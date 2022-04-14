B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “B&M European Value Retail S.A. is a multiprice value retailer. It offers fast-moving consumer goods and non-grocery products. The company operates primarily in United Kingdom and Germany. B&M European Value Retail S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut B&M European Value Retail from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised B&M European Value Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised B&M European Value Retail from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&M European Value Retail has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.46.

B&M European Value Retail stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.94. 22,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $31.81. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $27.81 and a 52 week high of $35.51.

B&M European Value Retail SA is a general merchandise discount retailer. It offers FMCG brands and a variety of non-grocery products at range of categories and price points. The company’s product range is spreaded over a number of non-grocery merchandise categories, including housewares, DIY, electrical, toys and pet products.

