B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 660 ($8.60) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.36% from the company’s previous close.

BME has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 685 ($8.93) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.17) to GBX 600 ($7.82) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 740 ($9.64) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.33 ($8.17).

LON BME opened at GBX 539.40 ($7.03) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £5.40 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 524 ($6.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.49). The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 567.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 590.68.

In related news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.62), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($304,925,723.22).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

