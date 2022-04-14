BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 77,100 shares, a growth of 1,086.2% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 12.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 223,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 24,724 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 548,506 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,712,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 28.1% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 301,896 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,311 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE MYN traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $11.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,152. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.24 and a 200-day moving average of $13.40. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $11.50 and a 12-month high of $14.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.