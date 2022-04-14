BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).

BTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

