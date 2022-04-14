BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 195 ($2.54).
BTA has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 240 ($3.13) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.82) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.32) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 225 ($2.93) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (Get Rating)
