Bitcoin Diamond Hits Market Capitalization of $101.60 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $101.60 million and approximately $3.11 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001318 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Diamond alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000382 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003394 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009784 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00010441 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.