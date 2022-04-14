Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Market Cap Hits $751,499.29

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. Bitcoin Atom has a market cap of $751,499.29 and approximately $33.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be bought for $0.0408 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

