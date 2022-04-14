BitCapitalVendor Reaches Market Cap of $165,199.19 (BCV)

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $165,199.19 and $85,378.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002501 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00033726 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.79 or 0.00104524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

Buying and Selling BitCapitalVendor

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using US dollars.

