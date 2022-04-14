Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Biophytis stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.
Biophytis Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Biophytis (BPTS)
- Is Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) About To Rip Higher?
- 3 Stellar Steel Stocks to Buy Now
- Three Beaten Up Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Bed Bath & Beyond Uncovers The Problem With Q1 Earnings Season
- Fasten Your Seatbelts, Fastenal Is About To Move Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Biophytis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biophytis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.