Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Biophytis SA (NASDAQ:BPTS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 153.8% from the March 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Biophytis stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Biophytis has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.87.

Biophytis SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapeutics that slow the degenerative processes and improve functional outcomes for patients suffering from age-related diseases and the treatment of severe respiratory failure in patients suffering from COVID-19. Its therapeutics focuses on targeting and activating key biological resilience pathways that could protect against and counteract the effects of the multiple biological and environmental stresses that lead to age-related diseases.

