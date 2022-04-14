BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BLFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $18.41 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a PE ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,146 shares of company stock worth $2,563,569 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 838,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,242,000 after buying an additional 543,914 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,255,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after buying an additional 377,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,080,000 after buying an additional 369,890 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,414,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.