BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by TheStreet to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLFS. B. Riley dropped their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BioLife Solutions to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.41. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.41 and a 1-year high of $60.67. The company has a market cap of $784.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.76.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, COO Greef Roderick De sold 10,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $233,757.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,569. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLFS. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 79.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

