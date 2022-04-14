BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO) Trading Up 0.5%

BioLargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 104,582 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 392,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22.

Get BioLargo alerts:

BioLargo (NASDAQ:BLGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter.

BioLargo, Inc invents, develops, and commercializes various platform technologies. The company's technologies solve challenging environmental problems comprising per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances contamination, advanced water and wastewater treatment, industrial odor and VOC control, air quality control, and infection control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioLargo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLargo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.