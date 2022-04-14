Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,682 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Biogen worth $65,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 18,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,279,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $258.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.25.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $213.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $210.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.95. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Biogen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

