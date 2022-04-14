Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 259,696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,351,000 after buying an additional 37,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH opened at $419.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $420.83 and its 200-day moving average is $451.77. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $347.88 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $269.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

TECH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $484.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.40.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

