Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCYC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.08.
BCYC stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.
