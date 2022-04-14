Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 385,095 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $40,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 263,973 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,820,000 after acquiring an additional 19,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Best Buy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,304 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BBY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock worth $3,548,574 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BBY opened at $95.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.48 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

