Berry Data Trading Down 12.4% Over Last Week (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 14th. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $625,156.49 and $51,400.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002498 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00044264 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.91 or 0.07519690 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,292.79 or 1.00630595 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00040805 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using U.S. dollars.

